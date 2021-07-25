Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 538,851 Shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 89.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 538,851 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Brookfield Property Partners were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Brookfield Property Partners during the first quarter valued at $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the first quarter worth about $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the first quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on BPY. Evercore ISI cut shares of Brookfield Property Partners to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Property Partners from $17.00 to $18.17 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

NASDAQ:BPY opened at $18.64 on Friday. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $19.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative net margin of 16.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.