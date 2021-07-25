ARS Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $206,000 in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth $34,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 464.0% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $203.75 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.44 and a twelve month high of $224.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.74. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

In other news, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total value of $3,440,038.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,419 shares in the company, valued at $526,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $108,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,434 shares of company stock worth $3,576,113. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

