Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Given New $111.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $101.00 to $111.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Northern Trust Capital Markets assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Arvinas from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.13.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Shares of ARVN opened at $95.47 on Friday. Arvinas has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $96.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.83. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 2.00.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 656.61% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 million. Equities analysts expect that Arvinas will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $1,533,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,004.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $56,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,343 shares in the company, valued at $66,391,691.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arvinas by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,384,000 after buying an additional 185,517 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Arvinas by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,386,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,745,000 after buying an additional 141,006 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Arvinas by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,418,000 after buying an additional 118,054 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Arvinas by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,128,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,567,000 after buying an additional 628,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arvinas by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,261,000 after buying an additional 77,854 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.