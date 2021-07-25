ASML’s (ASML) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a hold rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ASML currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $628.00.

ASML stock opened at $748.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $684.59. ASML has a 12 month low of $343.25 and a 12 month high of $756.78. The stock has a market cap of $314.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASML will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in ASML by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 42,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,371,000 after acquiring an additional 26,233 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 759.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after acquiring an additional 12,520 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,564,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,398,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,145,396,000 after acquiring an additional 52,400 shares during the last quarter. 18.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

