AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,011,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,904 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $50,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 117.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 15.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $58.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.11. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $60.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on AZN shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

