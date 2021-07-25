Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,278 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.41% of Athira Pharma worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATHA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,369,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Athira Pharma stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.69. The stock has a market cap of $379.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts expect that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Athira Pharma Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

