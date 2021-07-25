Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.58. Atico Mining shares last traded at C$0.56, with a volume of 51,996 shares trading hands.

ATY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Laurentian upped their price target on shares of Atico Mining from C$1.10 to C$1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. M Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atico Mining in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of C$66.89 million and a PE ratio of 5.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$24.45 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atico Mining Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Atico Mining (CVE:ATY)

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

