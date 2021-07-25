Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of ATVDY opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $4.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.50.

Atresmedia CorporaciÃ³n de Medios de ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, Internet, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, dissemination, and marketing of audiovisual content; and management of music rights and copyrights, as well as provision of IT services.

