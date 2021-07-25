aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a bio-therapeutics company. The Company is involved in the discovery and development of medicines for severe, rare diseases of physiological modulators. aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jonestrading restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Laidlaw assumed coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. aTyr Pharma currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.08.

aTyr Pharma stock opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.55. aTyr Pharma has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $8.33. The firm has a market cap of $71.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.03.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.17). aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 67.48% and a negative net margin of 155.18%. On average, research analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Schimmel purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $199,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,890 shares in the company, valued at $11,502.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Shukla purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $40,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,298 shares in the company, valued at $73,374.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 528.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 213,058 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 983,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 141,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 236.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 45,270 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 19,645 shares in the last quarter. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead clinical product candidate is ATYR1923, a selective modulator of NRP2 for the treatment of patients with severe inflammatory lung diseases, including interstitial lung diseases (ILDs) and severe respiratory complications caused by COVID-19.

