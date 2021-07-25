Audius Market Cap Reaches $133.34 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 24th. In the last week, Audius has traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Audius coin can currently be purchased for $1.11 or 0.00003240 BTC on popular exchanges. Audius has a market cap of $133.34 million and approximately $68.65 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00048642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00016287 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.70 or 0.00841750 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005680 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Audius Profile

Audius (CRYPTO:AUDIO) is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . The official website for Audius is audius.co . Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

