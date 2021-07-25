Autonio One Day Volume Reaches $198,259.00 (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Autonio has a total market cap of $6.17 million and approximately $198,259.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio coin can now be bought for $0.0676 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Autonio has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00040179 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00125874 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.63 or 0.00144708 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,264.10 or 0.99902226 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $301.21 or 0.00878227 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,276,160 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Autonio’s official website is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

