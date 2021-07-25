Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) PT Lowered to $51.00

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Mizuho from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AGR. Barclays assumed coverage on Avangrid in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

AGR opened at $51.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $44.02 and a twelve month high of $56.20.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,570,000 after buying an additional 301,284 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,014,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,965,000 after buying an additional 70,618 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at $63,187,000. Robecosam AG increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 848,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,560,000 after buying an additional 237,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 24.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 784,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,075,000 after buying an additional 154,138 shares in the last quarter. 13.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

