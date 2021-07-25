AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2021

Brokerages predict that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will report earnings per share of ($0.47) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the lowest is ($0.60). AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($1.38). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 95.76% and a negative net margin of 689.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVEO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 1,320.1% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 835,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after buying an additional 776,200 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 630.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 127,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVEO stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,456. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.21. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO)

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.