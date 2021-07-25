AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Brokerages predict that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will report earnings per share of ($0.47) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the lowest is ($0.60). AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($1.38). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 95.76% and a negative net margin of 689.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVEO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 1,320.1% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 835,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after buying an additional 776,200 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 630.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 127,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVEO stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,456. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.21. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

