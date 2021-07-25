AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AvePoint in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVPT opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. AvePoint has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

