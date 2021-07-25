Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) to report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings. Avid Technology posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avid Technology.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $94.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.84 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVID shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

In other news, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 14,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total transaction of $559,200.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $28,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 132,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,076.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,538 shares of company stock worth $2,433,549. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the first quarter valued at about $44,440,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 18.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,974,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,685,000 after purchasing an additional 313,985 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 20.3% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,203,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,399,000 after purchasing an additional 203,156 shares during the period. Nishkama Capital LLC lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 43.3% during the first quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 618,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,056,000 after purchasing an additional 186,875 shares during the period. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,905,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVID stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.91. The company had a trading volume of 311,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,485. Avid Technology has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.48.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avid Technology (AVID)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.