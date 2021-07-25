Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.29.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXLA. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Axcella Health from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright started coverage on Axcella Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXLA. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Axcella Health by 161.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Axcella Health by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Axcella Health in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Axcella Health by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXLA opened at $3.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.78. Axcella Health has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 8.97.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcella Health will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. It treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. The company's lead product candidates include AXA1665 for the treatment of overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125 for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

