AXT (AXTI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.11 million. AXT had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 3.42%. On average, analysts expect AXT to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AXT stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.38 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.40. AXT has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

In other AXT news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 9,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $90,616.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leonard J. Leblanc sold 10,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $98,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,688.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,550 shares of company stock worth $900,668. Insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

About AXT

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

