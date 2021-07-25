Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.

Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. cut its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 167,500 shares during the period. Baidu comprises approximately 3.9% of Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $50,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baidu alerts:

BIDU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. HSBC reduced their target price on Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.47.

BIDU traded down $5.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.66. 7,606,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,287,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.34. The company has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.02. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $114.75 and a one year high of $354.82.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.