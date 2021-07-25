Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 205 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $12,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter worth $204,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock remained flat at $$51.08 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 365,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,098. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.06. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.94 and a 1-year high of $51.15.

