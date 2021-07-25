Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 11.3% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 45,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,817,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,216,000 after purchasing an additional 228,477 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 9.7% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 54,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 44,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,068,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.21.

ZTS traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $203.59. The company had a trading volume of 957,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,004. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.76. The stock has a market cap of $96.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $203.94.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

