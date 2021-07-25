Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 19,978 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,978 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.63.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.04. The stock had a trading volume of 14,088,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,946,228. The stock has a market cap of $241.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.83. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

