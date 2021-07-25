Bamco Inc. NY Buys 221,541 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 1,673.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 234,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,541 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $26,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $124.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.68. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $136.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 61.47%.

SPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.13.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

