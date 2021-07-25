Bamco Inc. NY Makes New Investment in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 75,944 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $18,867,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Workday by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,232,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,542,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,361 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Workday by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,576,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,130,690,000 after buying an additional 207,483 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 52.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,319,000 after buying an additional 1,136,922 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Workday by 124.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,460,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $611,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in Workday by 21.8% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,449,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $608,478,000 after purchasing an additional 438,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Workday stock opened at $240.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.25. The company has a market cap of $59.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.59 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.52 and a 1-year high of $282.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.65.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total transaction of $25,187,481.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $572,877.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,039 shares of company stock valued at $31,158,013. 26.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

