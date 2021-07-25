Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BNMDF has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Banca Mediolanum in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.20 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on Banca Mediolanum in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Get Banca Mediolanum alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BNMDF opened at $9.77 on Thursday. Banca Mediolanum has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $9.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Banca Mediolanum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Mediolanum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.