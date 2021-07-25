Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BNMDF has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Banca Mediolanum in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.20 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on Banca Mediolanum in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNMDF opened at $9.77 on Thursday. Banca Mediolanum has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $9.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79.

About Banca Mediolanum

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

