Bank of America Lowers Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $190.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective cut by analysts at Bank of America from $194.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.69% from the stock’s previous close.

COF has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.33.

Shares of COF opened at $160.08 on Friday. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $62.26 and a one year high of $168.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 20.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total transaction of $2,465,191.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,353,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,345 shares of company stock worth $9,889,341 in the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COF. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

