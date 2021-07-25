Bank of America Lowers The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $161.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $171.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TRV. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised The Travelers Companies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.29.

NYSE TRV opened at $147.87 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $162.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.90.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $161,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,292,021. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $237,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 246,761 shares in the company, valued at $39,111,618.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,874 shares of company stock worth $9,939,953. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,745,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,120,096,000 after purchasing an additional 423,085 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,498,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,481,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,774 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,989,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $598,521,000 after purchasing an additional 81,636 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,287,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $494,449,000 after purchasing an additional 23,388 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,233,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $486,308,000 after purchasing an additional 13,728 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

