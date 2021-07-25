Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) by 158.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Bank of Commerce were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BOCH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 631,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after buying an additional 146,519 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,601,000 after buying an additional 82,022 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 68,900 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 438,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after buying an additional 35,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 580,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,401,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BOCH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

BOCH stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.26. Bank of Commerce Holdings has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $15.38. The stock has a market cap of $225.18 million, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 10.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Commerce Holdings will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce, a chartered commercial bank that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

