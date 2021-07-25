Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 10.41%.

Shares of BOCH stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $15.38. The company has a market cap of $225.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce, a chartered commercial bank that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

