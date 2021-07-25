Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.53% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FMAO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,913,000 after acquiring an additional 35,785 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 20,563 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 81.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FMAO opened at $21.88 on Friday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $27.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.06 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 8.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $44,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $37,417.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,799 shares of company stock valued at $215,747. Corporate insiders own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.