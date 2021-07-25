Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 633,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,112 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.37% of Verastem worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSTM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Verastem by 14.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,743,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after acquiring an additional 354,952 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Verastem by 15.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 366,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 47,893 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Verastem in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Verastem by 473.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 142,599 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verastem in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $3.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.06 million, a PE ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.95. Verastem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 10.78, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter. Verastem had a negative net margin of 53.00% and a negative return on equity of 38.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Verastem from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Verastem in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

