Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,586 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,925 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ZIX were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ZIX by 284.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIX during the first quarter worth $76,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIX during the first quarter worth $85,000. F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIX during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of ZIX during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

ZIX stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $412.10 million, a P/E ratio of -22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. Zix Co. has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $10.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 79.47%. The company had revenue of $60.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.25 million. As a group, analysts predict that Zix Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

