Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Radware were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDWR. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Radware by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Radware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Radware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,660,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,816,000 after buying an additional 1,292,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Radware in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RDWR shares. Needham & Company LLC raised Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Radware stock opened at $31.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.10. Radware Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $32.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 134.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Radware had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $66.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radware Profile

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

