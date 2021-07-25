Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,060 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in InMode were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in InMode during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in InMode by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in InMode during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in InMode during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in InMode during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $111.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 49.48 and a beta of 1.87. InMode Ltd. has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $113.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.76.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $65.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.14 million. InMode had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 41.20%. InMode’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of InMode from $94.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.17.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

