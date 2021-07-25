Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phathom Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

NASDAQ PHAT opened at $32.62 on Friday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.94.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.15. As a group, analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 2,609 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $91,445.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Socks sold 36,518 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $1,184,643.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 223,996 shares of company stock valued at $7,893,813. Insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

