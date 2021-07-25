Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 22,709 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.06% of MicroVision worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the 1st quarter worth $373,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MicroVision by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MicroVision by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of MicroVision by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 278,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 24,452 shares during the last quarter. 18.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MicroVision alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

MicroVision stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 7.51. MicroVision, Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -138.00 and a beta of 3.93.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). MicroVision had a negative net margin of 711.00% and a negative return on equity of 85.01%. The business had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. Equities research analysts predict that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MicroVision

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.