Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Trading Up 3.2% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) were up 3.2% on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $41.06 and last traded at $41.06. Approximately 387 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 727,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.80.
The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Bank OZK had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 50.44%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,142,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,718,000 after purchasing an additional 46,279 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 12,565 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 14,589 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.94.
Bank OZK Company Profile (NASDAQ:OZK)
Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.
