Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Bankinter in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

BKIMF remained flat at $$5.06 on Friday. Bankinter has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $7.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.35.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

