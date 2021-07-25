Bao Finance Price Up 5.4% This Week (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Bao Finance has a total market cap of $26.45 million and $893,036.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bao Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bao Finance has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00038878 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00124029 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00138886 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,522.56 or 0.99975498 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $300.21 or 0.00869393 BTC.

About Bao Finance

Bao Finance launched on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

