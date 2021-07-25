Bar Harbor Bankshares Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares has raised its dividend by 17.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BHB stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.07. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a one year low of $18.17 and a one year high of $32.37.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 9.33%. Research analysts predict that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

BHB has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

