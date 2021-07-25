Barclays Boosts Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Price Target to GBX 550

Synthomer (LON:SYNT) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SYNT. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 538 ($7.03) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Synthomer from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Synthomer from GBX 515 ($6.73) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of Synthomer in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 538 ($7.03) price target on shares of Synthomer in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Synthomer presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 562.63 ($7.35).

SYNT opened at GBX 529 ($6.91) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 519.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Synthomer has a one year low of GBX 276.20 ($3.61) and a one year high of GBX 564.50 ($7.38). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 755.71.

In other Synthomer news, insider Holly Van Deursen acquired 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 517 ($6.75) per share, with a total value of £24,557.50 ($32,084.53).

Synthomer Company Profile

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

