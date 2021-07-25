Barclays PLC Grows Holdings in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) by 159.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.06% of Escalade worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESCA. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Escalade during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Escalade by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 628,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after buying an additional 32,837 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Escalade by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 29,204 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Escalade by 266.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Escalade by 4.2% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 533,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,165,000 after purchasing an additional 21,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Stephen Wawrin sold 1,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $31,044.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $575,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESCA opened at $23.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.48. Escalade, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $13.96 and a 12-month high of $25.72. The company has a market capitalization of $328.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Escalade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

About Escalade

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

