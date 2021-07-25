Barclays PLC Has $196,000 Holdings in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) by 88.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,133 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,849,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,982,000 after purchasing an additional 709,419 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,354 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLNG stock opened at $13.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $720.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.36. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $15.55.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business had revenue of $81.26 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This is a boost from FLEX LNG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FLEX LNG in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FLEX LNG in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Danske upgraded FLEX LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of March 15, 2021, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and three generation X dual fuel LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services.

