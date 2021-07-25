Barclays PLC Purchases 3,776 Shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) by 45.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.06% of Mayville Engineering worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Mayville Engineering by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Mayville Engineering by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Mayville Engineering news, CEO Robert D. Kamphuis acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $163,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,087,629.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MEC opened at $17.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $365.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.03. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $22.16.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $112.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. Mayville Engineering had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

