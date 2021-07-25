Barclays PLC Purchases 5,347 Shares of BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) by 146.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.08% of BayCom worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in BayCom by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 241,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 64,600 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC bought a new position in BayCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BayCom by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in BayCom by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its position in BayCom by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 131,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 18,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCML opened at $18.41 on Friday. BayCom Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.15. The stock has a market cap of $200.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.06.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. BayCom had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 19.22%. Equities analysts forecast that BayCom Corp will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

