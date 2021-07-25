Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.51. Barfresh Food Group shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 4,100 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Barfresh Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Get Barfresh Food Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.31 million, a PE ratio of -16.91 and a beta of -0.30.

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 133.66% and a negative net margin of 140.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barfresh Food Group, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH)

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, frappes, cocktails, and mocktails. It primarily serves the restaurant chains and the foodservice industry.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Barfresh Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barfresh Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.