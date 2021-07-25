Barrington Research Comments on Discovery, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Discovery in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.56. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Discovery’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Macquarie upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group upgraded Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $28.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Discovery has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $78.14.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,627 shares of company stock worth $3,903,885. 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Discovery by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,274,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Discovery by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Discovery by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

