BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The Bank is a community-oriented financial institution. Its business is to offer Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)-insured deposit products and to invest funds held in deposit accounts at the Bank, together with funds generated from operations, in loans and investment securities. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking services, gift cards, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. “

NASDAQ BCBP opened at $14.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.83. BCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $16.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.62.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 13.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BCB Bancorp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. This is a boost from BCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 278.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 67.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 485,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

