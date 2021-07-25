Beetle Coin (BEET) Market Capitalization Tops $136,306.60

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 24th. Beetle Coin has a total market capitalization of $136,306.60 and $2,475.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. One Beetle Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 265,150,750 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

