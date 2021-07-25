Benchmark Lowers Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) to Sell

Benchmark downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.27.

Get Ubisoft Entertainment alerts:

OTCMKTS:UBSFY opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $21.34. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.00.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.