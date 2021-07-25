Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) PT Raised to $65.00 at KeyCorp

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BSY has been the subject of several other research reports. Griffin Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $59.47 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Bentley Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.61.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Shares of BSY stock opened at $60.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.82. Bentley Systems has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.26 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

In other news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 22,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,351,066.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 193,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $9,198,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,023,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,606,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,106,711 shares of company stock valued at $61,971,253. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,552,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,421 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,914,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,858,000 after acquiring an additional 196,016 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 449.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,786,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,403 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,384,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,991,000 after acquiring an additional 12,111 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,997,000 after purchasing an additional 431,053 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.